New Copernicus satellite to monitor sea-level rise launched

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 21 November 2020

The Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite has been launched into orbit around Earth. Using the latest radar altimetry technology, this new satellite is set to provide a new overview of ocean topography and advance the long-term record of sea-surface height measurements that began in 1992 – measurements that are essential for climate science, for policy-making and, ultimately, for protecting the lives of millions at risk of sea-level rise.

