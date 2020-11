Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 21 November 2020 17:55 Hits: 0

A joint U.S.-European satellite built to monitor global sea levels lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California Saturday at 9:17 a.m. PST (12:17 p.m. EST).

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-us-and-european-partners-launch-mission-to-monitor-global-ocean