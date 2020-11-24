The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

November 23 moon and ISS

Category: Space Hits: 0

November 23 moon and ISS
November 23 moon and ISS

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rupesh Sangoi in Mumbai, India captured the waxing gibbous moon on November 23, 2020, with the International Space Station moving in front of it. He wrote, “After waiting for it to happen for a long time, finally captured the transit of ISS in front of moon from my home. Captured in broad daylight at 3:32 p.m.” Thank you, Rupesh! Celestron Nexstar Evolution Edge HD8, .7x Reducer, ZWO ASI 294MC Pro Camera, Captured in SharpCap Pro, Processed in AS3 and PS.

From AstroNewton: Capturing an ISS transit

Find Transit Finder’s tool here: See ISS in front of the moon

From AmericaSpace: How to photograph the ISS transiting the sun or moon

Find SkyandTelescope’s transit tool here: Spot ISS transits of the moon and sun

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/PlXDbJehz0s/photo-iss-moon-transit-mumbai-nov23-2020

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version