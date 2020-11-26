The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rollercoaster research landed, next flight: Moon and Mars

Category: Space Hits: 2

ESA's 73rd parabolic flight campaign teams

It was a difficult campaign to organise, but the scientific results are some of the best ever. Earlier this month, over 60 researchers ran 11 experiments in an Airbus aircraft with no less than three pilots. This was no ordinary flight: the A310 'Air Zero G' flew in repeated arcs 600 m up and down, providing ‘weightlessness’ in freefall conditions for all passengers and their experiments, 20 seconds at a time.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Research/Rollercoaster_research_landed_next_flight_Moon_and_Mars

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version