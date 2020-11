Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 09:15 Hits: 5

You’re controlling your very own space agency at the dawn of the space age, with the ultimate goal of setting foot on the surface of Mars. Which technologies should you research? Which rockets should you build? Should you aim for the Moon first or head straight to the Red Planet?

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Partnerships/ESA_and_Auroch_Digital_launch_Mars_Horizon_game