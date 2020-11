Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 16:00 Hits: 9

Image: An enormous iceberg, called A-68A, has made headlines over the past weeks as it drifts towards South Georgia in the Southern Ocean. New images show the berg is rotating and potentially drifting westwards.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2020/11/Iceberg_A-68A_hit_or_miss