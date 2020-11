Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 14:05 Hits: 7

SkyWatch is back! Whether you're new to astronomy or a seasoned practitioner, SkyWatch 2021 has something for everyone.

The post SkyWatch 2021 — Four Seasons Under the Stars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/skywatch-2021-four-seasons-under-the-stars/