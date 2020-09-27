Photos of the moon, Jupiter, Saturn in September 2020

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Niko Powe captured this self-portrait along with the moon and planets on September 25, 2020. He wrote: “Catching the moon, Jupiter, and Saturn in Kewanee, Illinois! Have a pleasant evening.” Thank you, Niko!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Nelson was at Puget Sound, Washington on September 24, 2020 when he captured this image. See Jupiter and its moons in the upper left? John wrote: “We had fairly heavy rain all day (September 24) so I wasn’t expecting to be able to see the Jupiter/moon conjunction but was pleasantly surprised when the clouds cleared out for a few hours. It would have been nice if Jupiter was a little closer but I was happy to catch the conjunction. All 4 Galilean moons were visible. I brightened them up just a bit in Photoshop Elements so they would be easier to see in a photo that you can’t zoom in on. From left to right, the moons are Callisto, Ganymede, Europa and just to Jupiter’s right is Io.” Thank you, John.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the moon’s sweep past our solar system’s biggest planets – Jupiter and Saturn – in late September 2020.
