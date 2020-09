Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:26 Hits: 5

A private cargo spacecraft will lift off from Virginia on Tuesday (Sept. 29), carrying nearly 8,000 lbs. (3,629 kilograms) of supplies to the International Space Station — including a new toilet.

Read more https://www.space.com/cygnus-ng-14-space-toilet-cargo-launch-september-2020