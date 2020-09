Articles

The launch of the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite – designed to measure the height of the ocean – is getting tantalisingly close. The satellite has now safely touched down at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California, where mission teams are busily preparing the satellite for its upcoming journey.

