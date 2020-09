Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 4

NASA released Friday the results of its first-ever agencywide economic impact report. The report shows that, through all NASA activities, the agency generated more than $64.3 billion in total economic output during fiscal year 2019, supported more than 312,000 jobs nationwide, and generated an estimated $7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-report-details-how-agency-significantly-benefits-us-economy