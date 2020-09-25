This Week's Sky at a Glance, September 25 – October 3

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

The Moon waxes through first quarter to gibbous this week, passing Jupiter and Saturn along the way.

And by the end of twilight, Jupiter-bright Mars glares low in the east. It's big, bold, and almost at oppositionI Mars highest, at its telescopic best around 1 or 2 a.m. daylight-saving time.

