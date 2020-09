Articles

Friday, 25 September 2020

A cosmetics company is providing a new look for NASA with the launch of a first-of-its-kind, commercial use for the International Space Station. Estée Lauder is paying NASA to launch bottles of its nighttime skincare serum to be photographed in orbit.

