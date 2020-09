Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 11:26

The Starship SN7.1 tank was destroyed on purpose last night (Sept. 22) at SpaceX's South Texas facilities, during a pressure test designed to take the stainless-steel hardware to its bursting point.

