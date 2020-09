Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:35 Hits: 4

Venture with NASA to discover the future of flight, understand the portrait of planet Earth, and take the next steps in exploration at SciFest, the virtual STEM expo from the USA Science and Engineering Festival

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-students-to-join-the-artemis-generation-at-scifest-virtual-event