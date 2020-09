Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 14:19 Hits: 1

Telecommunications are becoming increasingly crucial to our society, economy and security. ESA is supporting the European satellite communication industry’s efforts to identify how to meet future worldwide demands for more secure and resilient digital systems.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Satcom_to_foster_resilient_digital_systems