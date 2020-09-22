Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

The International Space Station is pictured orbiting Earth in October of 2018.

Flight controllers in Mission Control Houston, with assistance from U.S. Space Command, are tracking an unknown piece of space debris expected to pass within several kilometers of the International Space Station. An avoidance maneuver is scheduled to take place using the Russian Progress resupply spacecraft currently docked to the aft end of the Zvezda service module at 4:19 p.m. CT. Out of an abundance of caution, the Expedition 63 crew will relocate to their Soyuz spacecraft until the debris has passed by the station. The time of closest approach is 5:21 p.m. CT.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/09/22/station-crew-preps-for-space-debris-avoidance-maneuver/