Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 19:16 Hits: 6

Astronomers have discovered a new type of alien world — the first known "ultra-hot Neptune," a giant planet that orbits its star 60 times closer than Earth does the sun, a new study finds.

Read more https://www.space.com/first-ultrahot-neptune-exoplanet-discovery-tess