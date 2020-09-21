The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Plans underway for new polar ice and snow topography mission

Category: Space Hits: 3

Plans underway for new polar ice and snow topography mission

Monitoring the cryosphere is essential to fully assess, predict and adapt to climate variability and change. Given the importance of this fragile component of the Earth system, today ESA, along with Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space, have signed a contract to develop the Copernicus Polar Ice and Snow Topography Altimeter mission, known as CRISTAL.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Plans_underway_for_new_polar_ice_and_snow_topography_mission

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version