Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 12:44 Hits: 5

MIT astronomer Sara Seager has a quest: to find a second Earth. That scientific quest has developed and persisted against the backdrop of a personal life full of adventure, love and heartbreak.

Read more https://www.space.com/sara-seager-the-smallest-lights-in-the-universe-book-interview.html