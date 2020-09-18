The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US West Coast on fire

Over the past month, dozens of wildfires have burned vast swathes of land in California, Oregon and Washington State, killing more than 30 people and smothering the majority of the western United States in smoke. While photographs have circulated online showing the apocalyptic orange skies, satellites in orbit around Earth carry different instruments that can provide not only images, but a wealth of complementary information needed to monitor the blazes.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/US_West_Coast_on_fire

