Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 09:15 Hits: 4

You can see in the stars that the season is changing; we've reached the time of year when, just after nightfall, Cassiopeia has already climbed a little higher in the northeast than the Big Dipper has sunk in the northwest. Cas stands high in early evening during the chilly fall-winter half of the year. The Big Dipper takes over for the milder evenings of spring and summer.

Almost halfway between them stands Polaris. It's currently a little above the midpoint between the two.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, September 18 – 26 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-18-26-2/