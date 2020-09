Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

Confirming phosphine's presence on Venus is difficult from Earth . . . and that makes a good case for a mission to our sister planet.

The post Race to Venus: How We’ll Verify Phosphine appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/race-to-venus-how-well-verify-phosphine/