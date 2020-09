Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:20 Hits: 2

Glen was in his algebra class in New Jersey when a teacher ran in and said something terrible had just happened. Daniel was also in a math class, but in Wyoming, when word came to turn on the TV. Steven was at his California elementary school watching live.

Read more https://www.space.com/challenger-final-flight-netflix-docuseries.html