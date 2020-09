Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 11:26 Hits: 3

Tracy Slatyer, known for hunting dark matter in our galaxy and discovering evidence of an ancient Milky Way explosion, has won a $100,000 prize funded by tech billionaires.

Read more https://www.space.com/tracy-slatyer-wins-new-horizons-breakthrough-prize-dark-matter.html