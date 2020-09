Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:59 Hits: 3

NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement is kicking off the new school year with Join Artemis Week, today through Sept. 18, with resources and opportunities to inspire and engage students of all ages in the future of space exploration.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-kicks-off-new-school-year-with-join-artemis-week