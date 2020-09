Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

Video: 00:03:32

It's that time of year again: everyone is back to school! Like many, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is also studying, for his next mission to the International Space Station. Join Thomas in learning about Earth and space by participating in ESA Education's 2020-21 school projects.

More info

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/09/Back_to_school_with_Thomas_Pesquet