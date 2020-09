Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 22:02 Hits: 7

Two rocket boosters whose parts were used in 80 space shuttle missions are parked outside of Los Angeles, a step closer to joining NASA's retired Endeavour orbiter in an stand-up display.

Read more https://www.space.com/space-shuttle-endeavour-rocket-boosters-california-museum-delivery.html