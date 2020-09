Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

NASA astronaut and biologist Kate Rubins is participating on Friday, Sept. 25, in a final round of media interviews before her October launch to the International Space Station, the second space mission of her NASA career.

