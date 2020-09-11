This Week's Sky at a Glance, September 11 – 19

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 09:32 Hits: 3

Vega passes the zenith in late twilight. Vega is bigger, hotter, and 50 times brighter than our Sun. But at a distance of 25 light-years, it's 1.6 million times farther away.

Jupiter and Saturn still dominate the south at dusk. And fiery Mars, close and almost Jupiter-bright, rises in the east around the end of twilight. It's at its highest and telescopic best in the south around 3 a.m. daylight-saving time.

