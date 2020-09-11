Category: Space Hits: 3Video: 00:06:25
Space missions are complex and require input from many specialists. The Concurrent Design Facility (CDF) is where most of ESA missions are conceived and conceptually designed. In this episode of Meet the Experts, Massimo Bandecchi, the founding father of ESA's CDF, explains Concurrent Design (CD) and some of the missions studied using this methodology.
Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/09/Meet_the_Experts_Designing_a_space_mission