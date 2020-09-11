Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Video: 00:06:25

Space missions are complex and require input from many specialists. The Concurrent Design Facility (CDF) is where most of ESA missions are conceived and conceptually designed. In this episode of Meet the Experts, Massimo Bandecchi, the founding father of ESA's CDF, explains Concurrent Design (CD) and some of the missions studied using this methodology.

Find more episodes in the series

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/09/Meet_the_Experts_Designing_a_space_mission