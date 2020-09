Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 23:33 Hits: 2

Astronomers have observed 43 quasars in back of our sister galaxy, Andromeda, using the distant beacons to map its halo of hot gas.

The post Astronomers Map Andromeda’s Halo appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/quasars-map-andromedas-halo/