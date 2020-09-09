The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

MOSAiC Arctic expedition reaches North Pole

Category: Space Hits: 2

MOSAiC Arctic expedition reaches North Pole

On 19 August 2020, the world’s largest and longest polar research expedition – known as MOSAiC – reached the North Pole after making an unplanned detour owing to lighter-than-usual sea ice conditions. The expedition is now entering its final stage, during which researchers will study the last piece of the Arctic puzzle: the growth of new sea ice marking the end of the summer season.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/MOSAiC_Arctic_expedition_reaches_North_Pole

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version