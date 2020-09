Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

North of Sweden and the Arctic Circle, ESA’s Kiruna ground station is celebrating 30 years looking skyward, connecting us to many of our beloved and most pioneering space explorers.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Operations/ESA_Ground_Stations/ESA_s_polar_station_marks_three_decades_satellite_tracking