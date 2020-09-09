Articles

English Advice from an astronaut

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano provides words of wisdom to young people on how investing their time wisely today can help build a better tomorrow.

In this video, Luca recalls his own childhood and says, the most valuable resource we have as young people is time. He encourages the next generation to continue having fun, but to do so while investing in their own education as they plant the seed for a successful future.

Success, Luca says, is not measured by being an astronaut or by being rich, but by committing to projects that give you satisfaction and contribute to a better world. If you choose something you love, and you love what you do, you will never work one day in your life.

As an ESA astronaut of Italian nationality, Luca has served two six-month space missions on the International Space Station. During his last mission, known as Beyond, in 2019/2020 he became the third European and first ever Italian in command of the Space Station.

Luca continues to work as an astronaut in Europe, inspiring the next generation of explorers, and supporting European efforts to enhance life on Earth and the future of space travel through human and robotic exploration.

Italian Consigli da un astronauta

L’astronauta dell’ESA Luca Parmitano dispensa ai giovani parole di saggezza su come investire attentamente il loro tempo oggi, può aiutare a costruire un domani migliore.

In questo video Luca ricorda la sua infanzia e, dice, la risorsa più preziosa che abbiamo quando siamo giovani è il tempo. Egli incoraggia la prossima generazione a continuare a divertirsi, ma a farlo mentre si investe nella propria formazione e si semina per un futuro di successo.

Il successo, continua Parmitano, non si misura con l’essere un astronauta, o con l’essere ricco, ma impegnandosi in progetti che ci danno soddisfazione e che contribuiscono a un mondo migliore. Se scegli qualcosa che ami, e ami ciò che fai, non lavorerai neanche un giorno della tua vita.

Come astronauta dell’ESA di nazionalità italiana, Parmitano ha preso parte a due missioni di sei mesi nello spazio, a bordo della Stazione Spaziale Internazionale. Durante la sua ultima missione, conosciuta come Beyond, nel 2019/2020 Luca è diventato il terzo europeo e il primo italiano in assoluto al comando della Stazione Spaziale.

Luca continua a lavorare come astronauta in Europa, ispirando la prossima generazione di esploratori e dando sostegno agli sforzi europei per migliorare la vita sulla Terra e il futuro dei viaggi spaziali attraverso l’esplorazione abitata e robotica.

