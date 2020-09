Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

A recent report confirms that ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, whose mass-loss rates have been rapidly increasing, are matching the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's worst-case sea-level rise scenarios.

