Photos of the moon’s sweep past bright Mars

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Merriam in St Augustine, Florida captured multiple images of the moon and Mars around midnight on September 6. In these images, Mars is a dot to the left of the moon. John wrote: “Moon and Mars within about 1 degree of one another … This is about a 30-minutes time lapse.” Thank you, John.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Niko Powe in Kewanee Illinois captured the moon and Mars on September 6. Here, Mars appears reddish (it’s very reddish in the sky now) and in about the 11 o’clock position with respect to the moon. Niko wrote: “Rising and appeared very close to each other. Commanded that you take a 2nd look! I had to get a shot! Have a blessed day EarthSky Community!” Thank you, Niko!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of the website WorldTimeZone.com wrote: “Appulse (very close conjunction) of the moon and Mars over New York City.” See the moon and Mars in the upper left of the image? Thank you, Alexander.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nancy Ricigliano captured the pair just after midnight on September 6, from Long Island, New York. In this image, Mars is in the midnight position with respect to the moon. Nancy wrote: “Went in my yard this evening (this morning) to capture Mars close to the moon. It was a perfect night for it.” Thank you, Nancy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Van Allen was in Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, when he caught the moon and Mars on September 6. Here, Mars is in the 9 o’clock position with respect to the moon. He wrote: “Dodging between clouds, but finally got it.” Thanks, John!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kannan A in Singapore captured the moon and Mars around 6:30 a.m. on September 5, 2020. He wrote: “The waning gibbous moon and planet Mars seen in the morning, descending towards the northwest of Singapore.” Thank you, Kannan A.
Bottom line: Photos of the close sweep of the moon past the red planet Mars on September 5 and 6, 2020. Thanks to all who contributed to EarthSky Community Photos!
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015