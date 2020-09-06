Photos of the moon’s sweep past bright Mars

Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 21:12 Hits: 9

Bottom line: Photos of the close sweep of the moon past the red planet Mars on September 5 and 6, 2020. Thanks to all who contributed to EarthSky Community Photos!

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/eBTIeJlzPBg/photos-moon-mars-september-2020