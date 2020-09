Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:39 Hits: 2

Radio observations have turned up evidence of a cloud of hot plasma near — or even in — the solar system. But its distance estimate is still up for debate.

The post Twinkling Quasar Hints at Mysterious Nearby Plasma Cloud appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/twinkling-quasar-hints-at-mysterious-nearby-plasma-cloud/