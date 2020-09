Articles

NASA has selected CBF Partners Joint Venture of Reston, Virginia, to provide secretarial and administrative support to all levels of offices and organizations at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

