Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 10:10 Hits: 2

Following yesterday’s successful launch of ɸ-sat-1 – Europe’s first artificial intelligence Earth observation mission – plans are already underway for the next innovative state-of-the-art technology, ɸ-sat-2.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Ph-sat/Next_artificial_intelligence_mission_selected