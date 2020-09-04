This Week's Sky at a Glance, September 4 – 12

Articles

Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

Mars is big, bright and close as it nears opposition! It rises bright orange in the east around the end of twilight this week and climbs higher through the evening. It shines at its highest and telescopic best around 3 or 4 a.m. daylight-saving time, lording over the world from high in the south.. This week Mars is 20 arcseconds in apparent diameter, nearly as big as it will be when passing closest by Earth a month from now.

