Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

Do you have a compelling idea for a future space mission? Then we want to hear from you. ESA is issuing an open call for new mission concepts across its entire range of activities. Anyone is encouraged to submit in response, from research institutes and companies to ‘citizen scientist’ members of the public.

