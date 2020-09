Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 08:58 Hits: 8

“Eat your vitamins” might be replaced with “ingest your ceramic nano-particles” in the future as space research is giving more weight to the idea that nanoscopic particles could help protect cells from common causes of damage.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Nano_particles_for_healthy_tissue