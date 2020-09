Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 14:49 Hits: 4

Antares is a red supergiant that — like Betelgeuse — will one day go supernova.

The post Meet Antares: The Star That Is Not Mars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/meet-antares-the-star-that-is-not-mars/