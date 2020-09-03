The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

13 things you need to know about space

13 things you need to know about space Video: 00:05:34

Here at ESA, the European Space Agency, space is our business. It’s a place we explore, heading outwards while also looking back, to improve life on our own blue planet. Why go out there? Because space is useful and valuable; because it’s the place we all live. That’s why ESA does what we do: because Earth is only the start. Here’s what you need to know about the stuff that surrounds us.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/06/13_things_you_need_to_know_about_space

