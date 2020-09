Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020

NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket finished a full-scale flight support booster test Wednesday (Sept. 2) as the agency gets ready to fly astronauts to the moon one day.

