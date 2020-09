Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 13:40 Hits: 21

SpaceX delayed the launch of its latest Starlink fleet on Sunday (Aug. 30) due to bad weather, even as the company prepares for a launch later in the day.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-delays-starlink-11-launch-preps-for-saocom-1b.html