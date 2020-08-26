Smoke-covered California, from space

As of yesterday, more than 650 fires were blazing in California after unprecedented lightning strikes, storms, and a heatwave that has set new records in the state. Find out more and get updates here. This image is from Monday, from NASA’s Terra satellite; it shows a smoke-covered California. Read more from NASA.
