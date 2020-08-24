The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NASA’s guide to near light speed space travel

Category: Space Hits: 6

NASA’s guide to near light speed space travel

Take a couple of minutes to check out this new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, released August 14, 2020:

So you’ve somehow rigged up your spaceship to travel almost at the speed of light? … Before you fly off all willy-nilly, however, there are some important things you should probably know about approaching the speed of light.

Enjoy!

NASA’s guide to near light speed space travel

If you take a trip at near the speed of light, you won’t just feel younger when you get back. You’ll BE younger! (compared to friends who stayed behind.) See more postcards like this, from NASA.

Bottom line: New animated video from NASA on traveling near the speed of light.

Via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/KDPk8B2d6QI/nasa-guide-to-near-light-speed-space-travel-video

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version