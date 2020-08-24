Looking edgewise into the Milky Way

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Javier Elias captured this image on August 21, 2020 and wrote: “Milky Way at Costa Ballena Beach in Chipiona, Cadiz, Spain, with Jupiter and Saturn standing out in the picture.” Thank you, Javier.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert OFerrall caught this image at Skiatook Lake, Oklahoma, on August 19, 2020. “The Milky Way and a couple of Perseid meteors,” he wrote. Thank you, Robert.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nisan Gertz captured this image at Ramon Crater, Israel, on August 16, 2020. He wrote: “My 14-year-old daughter, Tiffy, looks up at the Milky Way, with Jupiter and Saturn shining brightly above her head. We also saw many meteors in the darkness of the crater. Ramon Crater is the first International Dark Sky Place to be listed by the IDA in the Middle East. An amazing location for great views of the heavens!” Thank you, Nisan.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | William Mathe captured this image on August 15, 2020, and wrote: “Hiked up to the top of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado … just below 12,000 feet. Was greeted with a raging forest fire about 10 miles to the west. This is/was the Cameron Peak fire when it was ‘only’ 4,000 acres. It’s now more than triple that size at 17,500 acres … This is the 2nd- or 3rd-largest fire burning right now in Colorado. Took a few snaps of it at sunset with the smoke and ash raining down like a summer snow … hung around long enough to get a couple of snaps of the Milky Way. Super nasty conditions and you can see the brown clouds of smoke hanging in the valley below the rock outcrop on which I was perched.” Thank you, William.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Wei was at Fort Bragg, California, on August 13, 2020, when he captured this image. He wrote: “I was very disappointed when, at the peak of the Perseid shower, we were experiencing heavy fog for a few days. But a day later, the fog cleared and we saw a few very long and bright meteors on the following 2 nights. This one was a very lucky shot capturing the meteor with the green tail while I was just taking pictures of the vacation home we are staying and the Milky Way. The meteor came into the picture perfectly as it almost ran parallel to the Milky Way.” Thank you, James.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Bob Kuo caught this image on August 12, 2020, around the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. He wrote: “Not the brightest Perseid meteor fireballs we saw/caught, but it’s a surprisingly fortunate capture as I was busy light painting the famous hoodoo at Toadstool in southern Utah!” Thank you, Bob.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Puya Hosseini caught this image on August 12, 2020, and wrote: “Went backpacking in the John Muir Wilderness. This shot was taken at the very end of ‘blue light’ before a terrifically clear, dark night set in. There was no wind, and Duck Lake – up at 11,000 feet elevation – was so glassy calm the Milky Way reflected in the water. Jupiter and Saturn can be seen shining bright next to the galactic core.” Thank you, Puya.
Bottom line: Photos of the summer Milky Way from the EarthSky community.
